Walter John STONE
Walter passed away at his home on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. He will be sadly missed by first-cousins George (Mary), Bill (Jay), Donald (Dorothy) and the late Robert (Norma) as well as other extended family. He was a long-time, loyal employee of St. Peter's Hospital where he made many friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405). People may forget what you say, but they will not forget how you made them feel. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 17, 2020.
