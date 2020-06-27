Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 86. Walter will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Lucille, children Karen (John), Gerard, Sandra (Stephen), Colleen (Richard), the late Stephen (Tanya), grandchildren Jacqueline, Justin, Kyle, Ian, Tarah, Sean, Dyana, Maggie, Owen, Cameron, and Gavin, great-grandchild Holly, brother Tony (Phyllis), as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Walter was predeceased by his parents Daniel and Gladys (nee Parlee), and siblings Maurice, Frank, Dorothy, Donald, Phyllis, Mary, Joyce, Jean, Jack, Shirley, Claire, Paul, and Josephine. Walter was a quiet man, but when he spoke, people listened. He was kind, loyal, strong and always generous with his time. His five children were spoiled. Not in goods but in adventures. There were always holidays, trips, weekend camping and lots of family gatherings. Walter was our pillar of strength, creating a loving environment for his family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to CAMA Woodlands LTC for taking such great care of Walter. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Monday June 29, 2020 from 1- 3pm and 5 - 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church ( 2261 Parkway Dr, Burlington, ON L7P 1S9) on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 11 am. For those who wish memorial donations to the Good Shepherd would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.