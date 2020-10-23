Walter OPALKA

With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Walter John Opalka on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital at age 88. He will be immensely missed by wife Jenny of 61 years, daughters Debbie Hines (Ed) and Sue Pollon (Bill), grandchildren Derek Hines (Jocelyn), Kevin Hines (Marina), Carly Gagnon (Derek), Brooke Harrison (Julian), Shawn Hines (Kristina), and Brian Hines. Brother to Mary Shore (Roy). Special thanks to Dr. Creatchman, Dr. Goldberg and Dr. Hattersley for their compassion and wonderful care. Walter was a proud police officer with the Hamilton Wentworth Regional Police for 33 years. He was a member of the Hamilton Police Retirees since 1988 and loved to travel with family and friends. Walter loved to read and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a sweet soul and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program or the Alzheimer Society. Cremation to take place, followed by private interment. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



