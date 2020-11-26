March 7, 1920 to November 23, 2020 Peacefully at his home overlooking his garden in his 101st year. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Kankowski) of 50 years, who he cared for until her passing in their home in 1996. Cherished father of Stan (Bonnie), Phyllis and Barb (Perry, deceased, Doug). Grandfather and father figure to Wally and Wanda (Jeremy). Great granddad of Carter (deceased), Chloe, Claira, Haven, Harper, Camden and Charis. He will be greatly missed by his brother Bert (Alice) and sister Rose (Tony). Walter loved children and was "Uncle Wally" to many, including nieces, nephews and others. Special uncle to Linda (Pete), Dave (Marianne) and Angela (Chuck). Special great uncle to Will, Tasha (Brad), Kendall, Connor and Sydney. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Nettie Habinski as well as his siblings Joe, John, Helen, Flo, Mitch, Carol, Nellie and Frank. Survived by his sister-in-law Gwen Kankowski. Walter was born on a farm near Winnipeg, Manitoba. Walter moved to Ontario in the 1940s with his mother and siblings. Walter met his wife Anne in Hamilton and they married in 1946. They enjoyed cooking, gardening and family outings including times at the cottage on Chesley Lake. Walter loved hunting and fishing with his best buddy, Bert as boys and again in Ontario, and also loved eating his sister Rose's home cooking. Walter enjoyed people and sharing food. He worked at Westinghouse for 30 years and he and Anne would provide homemade fish and chips to the workers there. Walter was very generous with his time and resources... His favourite saying was "good job, done cheap". He was an avid gardener in his home of 70 years and grew tomato plants from seed which he enjoyed sharing with friends and neighbours and his legacy includes passing the "gardening bug" to others. Walter enjoyed a big celebration for this 99th and two small ones on his 100th birthday. He loved seeing his great grandchildren from North Carolina. Walter had an unforgettable smile and his plan was to age gracefully at home. He enjoyed his role co-operating with the health professionals who helped make this possible. A special thanks to LHIN, VON, Bayshore, Paramed, CBI, Dr. Kerrigan and Dr. De Le for their excellent care. The best thing you could do in Walter's memory is share food and/or plant a garden, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any food bank (such as Neighbour To Neighbour) or community garden. Family will be gathering privately to celebrate his life, but everyone is welcome to visit www.tbdfuneralchapel.com
to watch a video tribute and leave an online condolence.