Walter Thomas WOYTKO
With saddened hearts and wonderful memories we announce the sudden passing of Walter on September 1, 2020, in his 70th year. Beloved husband of 45 years to Melanie. Cherished father to Heather (Stephen) and Rebecca (Grant) and most loved Goggy to Kiera. Brother of James. Walt retired from the Hamilton Professional Firefighters after 33 years of service. His love and dedication to our family was his first priority. As per his wishes there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. "You lived for those you loved. You will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved you in return"

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
