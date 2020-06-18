Passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village in Burlington on Monday June 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by loving husband of 42 years John Harakal (2003). Loving mother of Lisa Martin (Henry Zongaro) and Maria Harakal. Proud grandmother of Nathaniel Zongaro and Emma Zongaro. Dear sister of Freda Zasada (late John). Wanda will also be dearly missed by nieces, nephews and other extended family. Special thank you to the nurses and support staff at Creek Way Village for their kindness and compassion. As per Wanda's wishes, private Funeral Prayers were held for the immediate family. Entombment was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Wanda to the Institute for Advancements in Mental Health (formerly Schizophrenia Society of Ontario) would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.