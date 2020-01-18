|
|
Kocsis, Wanda The heartbroken family of Wanda Kocsis announces her passing, in her 93rd year, on January 11, 2020. Wanda was the beloved wife of the late Peter and the loving mother of Paul (Loretta) and the late Nancy (Gary Siwak). Her grandchildren Michael (Brittany and Beau), Nathan (Jennifer and Sienna), Tamara, and Cathrine Siwak, and Paula (Vik Kapoor), Patrick, and Daniel Kocsis were blessed to have her as their "Nana". Wanda is pre-deceased by her sister Agnes Dixon and brother James Piascik (Bernice). She is survived by her sister Bernice Clunas, brother Fred Wingfield, sister-in-law Kathy Nagy, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Wanda was a proud Polish immigrant who made the best pierogi and cabbage rolls! She was an HSR retiree and avid bridge player. Our family would like to thank the caring staff of St. Peter's Hospital Ward 3E. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Parish, Hamilton. We will receive friends at the church beginning at 9:30 am.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020