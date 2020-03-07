Home

Our beloved mom and grandma passed away peacefully, on Friday, February 28th, in her 101st year. Wanda has been re-united with her husband of 57 years, Frank Pastrak. Lovingly remembered by her son, Allan (Linda), and her daughter, Dorothy Dach (Jim). Dear grandma to Jennifer (Jason), Christine (Ashley), Kimberly, and Ryan (Petra). Great-grandma to Logan. Survived by her sister, Audrey Wiecha; predeceased by her brother, Walter Ambrose. A sincere thank-you to the staff at Idylwyld Manor, Rose Garden, for all the care, understanding and kindness, shown to our mom, during the past year. As per her wishes, a private graveside service was held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, on March 5, 2020. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Dear Mom, God has you safely in His keeping, Rest In Peace.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
