Wanda WROBLEWSKI
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Wanda on Friday, June 19, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Stefan (1990). Loving mother of John (Lisa) and Henry (Cheryl). Cherished Babcia of Stefan, Logan, Hayden and Savannah. Dear sister of Maria Lewaniak (Zenon). Predeceased by her siblings Janina, W?adys?aw and Stanis?aw. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada, United States, Poland and Australia. With the support of her parents, for an opportunity of a better life, she left behind her family and her native Poland 60 years ago as a 25-year-old sailing across the Atlantic to join her newly married husband Stefan in Canada. By doing this, together they created a legacy that would make their families have better lives in Poland and by assisting other family members to come to Canada to start their new paths. Wanda was a wonderful homemaker who was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing Polish meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She was a woman with a beautiful heart, terrific sense of humour and her spirit of love and friendship was always present wherever she went. Wanda's love of her family was unwavering and she enjoyed getting together many times to share food, drinks and many laughs. She will be greatly missed by everyone. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Private family service and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wanda's memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Polish Church.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
