In his 70th year, Warren passed away unexpectedly at Caroline Place Retirement Residence on March 14, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Warren was the youngest of 7 children of John Herbert Mills and Lillian Mills (nee Swaithes), who immigrated from England in 1922. He attended Delta High School and played lineman on their football team. The family founded Mills Lighthouse in 1959, a retail and lighting design company in Hamilton, that served the Hamilton Community for over 40 years and three generations. Some of their most prestigious work included The House of Commons, Dundurn Castle, Whitehern House, Hamilton Place, Toronto Pantages Theatre and the lights that shine onto Niagara Falls. In 1970, Warren married Joyce Stirling and raised his family on St. Claire Avenue in Hamilton where he built a basketball court in the summer and backyard ice rink each winter for his sons, Warren and Matthew. Each summer he packed up the mini-van and led his family down to St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, where they would spend the month of July. He relished visiting restaurants only the locals knew about along the route down the East Coast. Florida was where he taught his boys how to swim, to fish, play tennis, golf and the simple pleasure of long walks on the beach and hunting for shells. Warren joined The Hamilton Thistle Club, where he brought his football mentality to his opponents on the squash court and unsuccessfully tried to take up curling. Over the years, his knees and back betrayed him, and it was time to find non-contact hobbies. Sailing was discovered soon afterwards, which quickly became his passion, for the remainder of his life. Whenever possible, Warren could be found at the Hamilton Yacht Club, and later, Port Credit Yacht Club where he enjoyed many friendships and skippered Paws Paws and New Wings. He enrolled his sons in sailing school each summer so they could join him at the helm but, after a few bumps, scratches and minor repairs, Warren insisted that he was the only one allowed to dock the boat. After Mills Lighthouse closed its doors, Warren continued working as a Lighting Consultant, bringing his expertise to many corporations and public venues in and around the Hamilton area, (the Cathedral of Christ the King and Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, to name a few). After 22 years of marriage, Warren and Joyce separated. A few years later, he met and married Betsy McColl, with whom he shared his love of sailing and travelling. Together they travelled to North America and Europe attending lighting trade shows while growing Warren's business. Sadly, he lost Betsy in April to cancer in 2011. It was his family and his many friendships at the Port Credit Yacht club that got him through that difficult time. Through boating, Warren met Cindy Marron, who also shared his love of being on the water. In recent years, as sailing became more difficult, they switched to power on Light The Way, and Warren continued to enjoy exploring Lake Ontario. He took great pride in seeing his children attend Hillfield Strathallan College and took his place as the loudest parent in the stands for every game, home or away. Recently, he cheered on his grandchildren on the same HSC courts and enjoyed attending events for them, wearing his own HSC sweater and Maple House tie. Warren is predeceased by his wife, Betsy McColl, and his beloved dogs, Halle, Cinnamon, Tahn and Ling. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Warren (Christine) and Matthew (Barbara), his three grandsons, Sebastian, Alexander and Noah, his companion Cindy Marron and his brothers and sisters: John Jr., the late Leonard, Harry, Beverley, Barbara and Joan. The family would like to thank the staff of Caroline Place for their presence and support in Warren's life during the past two years. We also appreciate the help of the VON nursing staff who came each day, the support from the LHIN, Mario from CBI and Bob Helwig from the Brain Injury Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton or to the Hamilton SPCA. A private family funeral will be held on Friday and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020