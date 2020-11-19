1/1
Warren Paul LIBERTY
1969-01-24 - 2020-11-13
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Warren, in his 52nd year. He will be lovingly missed by his mother Mary, his sisters Naomi (Nick) and Corinne (Robert), his nephews Robert, Jesse and Alex, and his niece Maddie. He will also be remembered by his aunts Doreen Liberty and Naomi Cooper, and many cousins here in Canada. Also survived by many relatives overseas. Beloved son of the late Sonny Liberty. Warren held a special place in the heart of his aunt Margaret. Even through his trials and tribulations, Warren was a kind soul who loved his mother's cooking, double-double coffees, listening to music (especially Gordon Lightfoot and The Beatles), and enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Brandon and Jerica for their dedication and kindness given to Warren. Cremation has taken place and Warren will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 19, 2020.
