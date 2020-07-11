Warren passed peacefully in the late afternoon on July 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Warren was born August 6, 1948 to Harold Gallienne and Andrena "Rene" Gallienne (nee Hoggan) in Hamilton, Ontario. He spent his early years in Waterdown, Ontario with his three siblings, Rick Gallienne (Debbie), Claudette Boyko (Tim) and Gerry Gallienne (Napha), who shall miss him dearly. Warren will be forever remembered by his children, Christie Hopkins (Glen), Corrie Gallienne (Brian) and David Penney (Christine) as well as his grandchildren Holden, Thomas, Dylan, Tyler, Tate, Andrew and Lauren. Having worked most of his life at Bell Canada (started at 17 years old) Warren retired in his early 50's and after a few years of travel, he settled at his beloved ocean-side home in Nova Scotia. Warren was blessed with lifelong friends that shared his many interests - fishing, hunting, golf and classic cars to name a few. In recent years he added lawn bowling to the list, which he enjoyed while in the company of his friends from Maple Leaf Estates in Florida. Former president of the Waterdown Rod and Gun Club, he proudly instilled his passion for hunting and fishing in his grandchildren in Nova Scotia. Warren was a natural storyteller and was eager to share his wisdom and advice, especially over a glass of homemade wine. An astute handyman, often fueled by his frugal nature, his willingness to help family and friends was always greatly appreciated and will be truly missed. Warren spent his last few weeks in the compassionate and attentive care of Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, Ontario and the family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to the staff there. A private memorial will be held at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home in Waterdown, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carpenter Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com