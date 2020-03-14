|
|
A mix of sadness and awe are felt as we witness the full cycle of life with our beloved Wasfi's passing on March 11th, 2020 at the age of 78. Wasfi will be lovingly remembered by his partner and wife of 49 years Randa. Adored father of Waleed (Rola), Roseanna (Carmelo), Eddy (Lisa). The fun times with Jiddo will be remembered by his eight grandchildren, Faris, Marina, Angelina, Zara, Zachary, Julianna, Zayna, Laith. Cherished brother to Insaf (Wahib) Salameh, the late Wasif (Sahar) Shweihat, Wajdi (Norma) Shweihat, Majdi (Abir) Shweihat, the late Anton Shweihat and the late Nadal Shweihat. Predeceased by his parents Ayed and Nofa Shewayhat. He was the best friend to nieces and nephews, who he loved so greatly, and the ultimate host of cherished cousins and long-time friends here in Canada and in Jordan. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Sun. Mar. 15, 2020 from 1 - 3 pm and from 6 - 9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Mon. Mar. 16, 2020 at 11 am. Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Elias Greek Melkite Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020