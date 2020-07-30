1/1
Wayne A. (1929 - 2020) "Skip" (1929 - 2020) BOWEN
Beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother, companion and friend passed away peacefully from cancer on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Skip, as he was known to friends and family, will be remembered as a caring, hard working and fiercely independent person. He was fortunate to have good health and maintain that independent streak until this year. He grew up farming in Flamborough and Burlington and would carry the practical farmer's mindset throughout his life. It served him well. As he transitioned from farming to accounting to real estate and property management, he enjoyed the role of jack-of-all-trades. He was always looking to learn along the way and especially when working with family. "There's a little something to everything," he often said, and there were few projects he wasn't eager to take on. Diagnosed with late stage cancer in February of this year, he weathered the storm for five trying months. He is loved and will be missed by many. A special thanks to the wonderful team at Emmanuel House Hospice (Good Shepherd Centres) for making his final weeks as comfortable and peaceful as possible. Funeral arrangements to be shared directly with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Emmanuel House Hospice (https://www.goodshepherdcentres.ca/donate/). Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
