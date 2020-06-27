Peacefully at home, after a lengthy illness, with this family by his side on Tuesday June 23, 2020, in his 62nd year. Loving husband of Joanne Cheyne. Proud dad of PJ. Will be missed by his faithful companion, Indigo. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his Cheyne family; Fran, sisters in law - Jennifer and Jacqueline - and brother in law Jim as well as nephews Tyler and Liam. Wayne is also survived by his twin sister Wendy, cherished sister, Joan and brothers in law, George and Ken as well as Rob (Tammy), Shane (Tina), Scott (Dee), Joanne (Gary), Julie, and many nieces and nephews including much loved Jamie (Eddie). Will be reunited with his father, Robert, nephew, Jason Porter, mother, Nancy and father in law, Pete Cheyne. Wayne will be fondly remembered by his best friends Billy, Lynni, and other extended family and friends. Special thanks to Riza, Wayne's long-time VON nurse, Juliette and the Palliative Care Outreach Team and Dr. I. Szilvassy. As per Wayne's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for people to be together.



