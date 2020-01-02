|
|
Claxton Wayne. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father on December 31, 2019. He was a loving husband to Tracie, an amazing father to Amanda (Mark), Kelly (Tyler), and Kyle, and a great step-dad to Jacob, Jonah, and Elijah. He was especially proud to have become a grandfather to Maverick Wayne. Son of Jennet Meiklejohn and (the late) Donald Claxton, brother to Richard (Robin), John (Lori-Anne), and Peter (Lori). He was also loved by his extended family John (Diane), Kim (Joel), Mandy (Sean), and Angela. He leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. Wayne was very proud of his family, and especially loved spending time outdoors with them. He was also a loyal member to the Stoney Creek Referees Association, and the OMHA. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Cremation at ,Bayview Crematorium and Mausoleum . For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Stedman Hospice or The Cancer Assistance Program would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca