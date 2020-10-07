Wayne passed away suddenly in his home with his partner Robert F by his side on Wednesday September 30th 2020. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will remember him fondly by his caring nature, sense of humour, and of course that contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed by his beloved life partner Robert F. Tickner, father Andrew Colvin(predeceased by his mother Helen Colvin) brothers Andy, Peter and Mike(Nicole) as well as his nieces and nephew. We take comfort knowing we have another angel watching over us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store