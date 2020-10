Words cannot fully express the heartfelt gratitude I feel towards all our friends and neighbours at this time of the loss of my husband. Prayers, encouraging words and many acts of kindness have been a great source of comfort during this sad and difficult time for me. Your thoughtfulness will not be forgotten. Thank you all. Andrew Colvin (father) Andy, Peter, Mike and Robert F. Tickner (husband)



