|
|
1953-2020 It is with broken hearts that our families announce the passing of Wayne Fredrick Bennett (Benny) at the Greater Niagara General Hospital (Niagara Falls) with his family at his side on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 67. Wayne was the true love of Shirley (Valstar) and beloved father of Lori (Marco) Verna, Kevin (Stephanie), Jennifer, and treasured step-father to Jake (Mandy) Michels, Nicholas Michels and Ashley Borschneck. Loving Grandpa to Milenn, Gemma, Max, Giuliana and Leo and special Opa to Thomas, Thijs and Jocelyn. Wayne was the oldest brother to Dave (Connie), Jayne (Ron) Barr, Marion (Paul) Noon, Larry, Mike (Nancy) and step- brother to Gord (Wilma) Valstar and Joyce Wright. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Donna Bennett. Cherished step-son to Tom (Rita) Valstar. He will greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a respected and proud member of the Hamilton Police Service, retiring as a Sergeant after 32 years of dedicated service to his community. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues from law enforcement agencies across the Province. Cremation has taken place and a private funeral for family and close friends will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home & Cemetery (905-892-1699) in Fonthill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF Canada), the Hamilton Police ([email protected]) or Niagara Regional Police ([email protected]) Benevolent Funds would be appreciated by the family. Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020