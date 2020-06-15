Wayne Lloyd BLOCK
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on June 12, 2020. Wayne was predeceased by his first wife Dianne (nee Clim) and by his second wife Brigitte (nee Hossak). Loving father of George (Erika), and Denise; Step-father to the late Hardy, Evonne (George), and Jackson. Proud grandfather of Calvin, Blixa, Bailey, Katie, Christine, and Lacey. Dear brother of Barbara, and Danny (Cathy) and uncle to Sarah (Craig). Wayne retired from Dofasco in 1992 and was a very active in The Boy Scouts of Canada, Hamilton and District Aquarium Society and enjoyed anything train related.Due to current restrictions if you would like to be included in the visitation or the services please contact deniseisaprincess@yahoo.ca In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Anglican Church, c/o Ross Little, 217 Grand Street, Brantford, Ontario, N3R 4C2. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
