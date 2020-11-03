1/1
Wayne (Banda) PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a courageous battle with cancer our beloved Wayne passed away at 70 years of age. Loving father of Rachelle Reid. Grandpa of Maya, Keegan and Gavin. Dear brother of Sharon, Tracy, Rae and Gail. Reunited with his parents Peter and Marie and his siblings Tom, Lyle and Terry. Wayne will be sadly missed by his extended family and many dear friends. If you so desire, donations to the Rygiel Home would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (7 East Ave. S., between King and Main). Share memories or leave a donation at Dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - East Avenue South
7 East Avenue South
Hamilton, ON L8N 2T3
(905) 572-7900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - East Avenue South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved