After a courageous battle with cancer our beloved Wayne passed away at 70 years of age. Loving father of Rachelle Reid. Grandpa of Maya, Keegan and Gavin. Dear brother of Sharon, Tracy, Rae and Gail. Reunited with his parents Peter and Marie and his siblings Tom, Lyle and Terry. Wayne will be sadly missed by his extended family and many dear friends. If you so desire, donations to the Rygiel Home would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (7 East Ave. S., between King and Main). Share memories or leave a donation at Dermodys.com