Wayne Robert Joseph DALTON
DALTON, Wayne Robert Passed suddenly at his home on July 10, 2020 in his 65th year. Predeceased by his father Kenneth Howard and his brother Allan Kenneth. Loving son of Theresa Dalton. Cherished brother of Howard Dalton (Shari), Christopher Dalton, Susan Lauricella (Vince), Cindy Mark (the late Michael), Wendy Posner (Aaron) and Sheri Patterson (Bill). Will be missed by his daughter's Monica King, Melissa Dalton and Tara Dalton and his grandchildren. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Wednesday, July 15th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 16th. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 15, 2020.
