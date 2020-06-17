It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wayne on June 11th, which was his 68th birthday. Predeceased by his mother Florence and father Steve. Wayne is survived by his three brothers, his sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. He had a great love of sports and dedicated many years of his life coaching hundreds of kids across various teams. Due to covid restrictions, a private family service will take place on Thursday, June 18. A memorial service will be held when it is deemed safe to do so. Date to be announced. Gone from sight but forever in our hearts.



