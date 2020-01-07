|
It is with heavy hearts that Wayne's family announces his peaceful passing in the early morning of Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 58. He leaves to mourn his mother Nell, preceaded by his father William in 1998, sister Lynn (Howie), auntie Frances, uncles Robert, Sam and Peter, cousins and many many friends. Cremation has taken place. If desired donations to Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum Expansion fund, 64 Sulphur Springs Rd, Ancaster L9G 1L8. Celebration of Life to be held January 18th, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Pub Fiction, 1242 Garner Rd West. At 3 p.m., if anyone wishes to speak on how Wayne touched their lives.