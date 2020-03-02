|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Friday, February 28 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents Alex and Winnie Sisson of Burlington and sister Pamela Jones of Hamilton. Survived by daughter Deborah Sisson and grandsons Ian and Danny all of Panama; brother Terry Sisson (Karen) of Grimsby; and sister Sharon Mackie (Rick) of London. Wayne will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of his nieces and nephews as well as many friends and colleagues. He enjoyed an exciting and rewarding career as a Golf Professional in Canada, Bahamas and Mexico. Sincere thank you to the compassionate and caring medical and nursing team at Joseph Brant Hospital on the 6th Floor South. In keeping with Wayne's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or The Special Olympics would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020