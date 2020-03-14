Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne William Wilson


1941 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne William Wilson Obituary
Wayne passed away surrounded by family and friend in his 79th year at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton from complications due to Alzheimer's. Beloved husband of Darlene, father of William James. Predeceased by mother Eleanor, father William James and by much loved stepdaughter Sharri Lyn Kimberley-Ratcliff (Robert). Wayne is survived by stepdaughter Coryn Ann Simpson (Keith) and eleven grandchildren. Wayne was proud of his service in the Canadian Navy and loved to tell tall tales of his adventures. He retired from Stelco Parkdale Works in 1999 and enjoyed his retirement travelling and relaxing at home with his furry friends Simmie and Lexi. At Wayne's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held for him in May. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hamilton Community Cats Program for feral cats would honor his love for felines.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -