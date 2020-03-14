|
Wayne passed away surrounded by family and friend in his 79th year at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton from complications due to Alzheimer's. Beloved husband of Darlene, father of William James. Predeceased by mother Eleanor, father William James and by much loved stepdaughter Sharri Lyn Kimberley-Ratcliff (Robert). Wayne is survived by stepdaughter Coryn Ann Simpson (Keith) and eleven grandchildren. Wayne was proud of his service in the Canadian Navy and loved to tell tall tales of his adventures. He retired from Stelco Parkdale Works in 1999 and enjoyed his retirement travelling and relaxing at home with his furry friends Simmie and Lexi. At Wayne's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held for him in May. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hamilton Community Cats Program for feral cats would honor his love for felines.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020