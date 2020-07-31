Passed on peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Tuesday, July 28th in her 98th year. Loving wife of the late Franz Schuster. She was the daughter of the late Rosina and Michael Weber of Transylvania. She leaves behind her sister Sophia in Austria. Katharina's family was very important to her. She will be missed by her 8 children: Erika (Michael predeceased), Maria (Steve predeceased), Frank (Gabi), Michael (Sabine), Katie (Josef), Christine (John), Hans (Iriss) and Richard (Connie). Mom loved her extended family (23 grandchildren and their spouses and 32 great grandchildren). She had a special calendar in which she recorded all their names and birthdays so she could send them greetings! Advent celebrations when we all got together to celebrate her birthday was a highlight for her. Mom loved to garden and the house she shared with dad in Winona was always welcoming to her family and friends. Everyone loved her cooking and baking. She would sew, crochet and knit for her family. We will all miss her. The family would like to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge for the excellent care she received during her stay at the home. A private family funeral will be held at Bay Gardens on Tuesday, August 4th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity (St. John's) Lutheran Church in Hamilton or the Macassa Lodge Volunteer Association. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca