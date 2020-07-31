1/1
Weber Katharina SCHUSTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Weber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed on peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Tuesday, July 28th in her 98th year. Loving wife of the late Franz Schuster. She was the daughter of the late Rosina and Michael Weber of Transylvania. She leaves behind her sister Sophia in Austria. Katharina's family was very important to her. She will be missed by her 8 children: Erika (Michael predeceased), Maria (Steve predeceased), Frank (Gabi), Michael (Sabine), Katie (Josef), Christine (John), Hans (Iriss) and Richard (Connie). Mom loved her extended family (23 grandchildren and their spouses and 32 great grandchildren). She had a special calendar in which she recorded all their names and birthdays so she could send them greetings! Advent celebrations when we all got together to celebrate her birthday was a highlight for her. Mom loved to garden and the house she shared with dad in Winona was always welcoming to her family and friends. Everyone loved her cooking and baking. She would sew, crochet and knit for her family. We will all miss her. The family would like to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge for the excellent care she received during her stay at the home. A private family funeral will be held at Bay Gardens on Tuesday, August 4th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity (St. John's) Lutheran Church in Hamilton or the Macassa Lodge Volunteer Association. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved