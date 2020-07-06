1/1
Wendi (VanderMeulen) Vanderlaan
Now forever safe in the arms of her loving and faithful Saviour, Jesus Christ, Wendi entered into glory on July 3, 2020, at the age of 53 after a brave two-year battle with Glioblastoma. Born May 4, 1967, Wendi was a devoted wife and best friend to her husband Henry for 25 years, and the most loving and gracious mother to Karli, Alex, and Jaidyn. She is predeceased by her mother Sandra VanderMeulen (2013). Survived by her father Al VanderMeulen; and her brothers and sister, Jamie (Sandra), Gary (Sonia), and Jodi (Tom) Whipple; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Yolanda (Bob) Vanderlaan, Hettie (Rob) Verduyn, Denise (Len) VanderLugt, Duane (Andrea), and Scott (Teresa). Wendi was also a treasured aunt to 22 nieces and nephews. She worked at Trinity Christian School in Burlington as a teacher's assistant for 12 years and will be dearly missed by her co-workers, friends, and extended family. Many thanks to Dr. A. Torres and the team at Juravinski Hospital for your wonderful care for Wendi these past two years. We are very grateful for each and every one of you. A Private Graveside Memorial will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Garden Lane Cemetery, Flamborough. If you would like to make a donation in Wendi's name, please consider gifting Trinity Christian School or Hamilton District Christian High School. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength." Philippians 4:13


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
