It is with deep sadness and sympathy we announce the sudden passing of Wendy on December 5, 2020. Loving wife and soulmate of 42 years to Andy Keddie. Much loved mother to Sarah Mans-Keddie. Cherished sister-in-law to David Keddie, Steve (Ginger) Keddie. Dear aunt of Devon and Conrad. Loving mother and grandmother to A.J and Natasha Monaghan, Angelina, Allan and Michael, and to her nephews and nieces. Wendy is with our Lord and Saviour and with her late parents Harry and Virginia Mans. Wendy was the loving boss and employer at Mountaineer Movers. Cremation has taken place as per Wendy's wishes. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Funeral Service at 3pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in accordance with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario facial mask/coverings are required. Please visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for services due to limited space availability. Visitors will only be accepted by scheduled appointment and will be asked to wait in their vehicle until their allotted time. Congregating on premises is prohibited. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dream Centre, Hamilton would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca