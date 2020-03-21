|
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 65. Devoted wife and best friend of Eric. Cherished and adored mother of Michael (Erika) and Lindsay (Graham). Proud and loving Nana of Isaac, William, Nathan, Jordan, Isla and Murphy. Wendy was loved and will be greatly missed by the "Sistas" Berta, Lina, Joyce and Audrey and brothers-in-law Henry, Gord, the late Danny, and Rick. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many close friends. It is a blessing to know that "Our Superwoman" is at peace after a long courageous and hard fought battle. She was an inspiration to us all. Wendy always wanted nothing but the best for her children and worked very hard to give them happiness and memories to cherish for a lifetime. She was continuously supportive and always had sound advice to guide her children in the right direction. A special heartfelt thanks to the home care nurses, Dr. K. Zbuik, oncology department at J.C.C and especially Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for all their wonderful care and support. Private Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Wendy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020