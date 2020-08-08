It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that our family is announcing the passing of Wendy Kathleen Wickham. Suddenly, after a short battle with cancer she passed away on July 16, 2020, at the age of 61, at Hamilton General Hospital with her two loving children by her side. Wendy is survived by her two children: Douglas Wickham (Lisa), of Ancaster; and Lacey Wickham, of Ancaster, and five grandchildren: Natalia, Dante, Emily, Colin and Elley. Predeceased by her parents, Ruth Napper and Gordon LeBlanc. Cremation has already taken place. There will not be a celebration of life held as a result of COVID-19



