Wendy passed away on April 23, 2020 in her 67th year at Juravinski Hospital. Survived by her loving husband Ernie England and daughter Jennifer Wint (Eric). Cherished sister of Patti McEntee, Ken Robinson (Debra), and Shelly Lincoln (Calvin). Also remembered by her step-children Greg England (Nisa), and Jennifer England (Mack). Gramma Wendy will be missed by Cyreelia, Avyne, Xavier and Emjay, nephews Wesley Robinson, Michael Lincoln, Kevin Lincoln and best friend Lillian McGhie. Predeceased by her mother Margaret Williams and father Harry Robinson. Wendy will best be remembered for her amazing sense of humour and her fiery spirit. Due to Covid 19 there will be a private family service at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020