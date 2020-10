Passed away suddenly on September 29, 2020 at the age of 41. Loving daughter of Bernadette and Sims Williams. Dear sister of Deon(Darrin), Montez (Nicole), Tracy, Vanessa, and the late Brenda. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. Due to COVID regulations, a Private Funeral Service will be held. www.dermodys.com