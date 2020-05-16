Werner Manfred KRUEGER
November 9, 1935 - May 14, 2020 After a courageous and stoic battle with mesothelioma, Werner in the end passed quietly at home with family by his side. Survived by wife Rita, daughter Patricia (Jochen), son Peter (Jennifer) and grandchildren Kieran, Kayla, Carolynne, Markus, Katherine and Thomas. A proud life long member of the Brick & Allied Craft Union of Canada, he will be remembered for enjoying times with friends and family, cottaging, and playing SKAT and chess. His quirky and salty wit and mischievous grin will be missed by all. Our heartfelt appreciation to the palliative care team of Acclaim Health, especially nurses Natalia and Jane. Private Cremation to take place. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society is appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
