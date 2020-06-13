BRINDLE, Wesley Richard Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11th in his 93rd year at St. Joseph's Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Barbara. Born in Cobalt, Ontario and known as Scoop to many, he will be missed by his family and friends. Wesley was retired from Stelco and was a longtime member of the Dundas Legion, Branch 36. He spent the last few years at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, and the family is grateful for the wonderful care he received. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com He will be greatly missed
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.