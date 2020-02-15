|
Cherished memories Always in our hearts Missed beyond words by daughters Gertrude and Diane Frith. Our Mom - February 13, 1979 Lilliane - Dad Cecil brother February 18, 1941 "Son" Daughter Shirley, granddaughters Sandi, Shelley, grandson Jay (February 16, 2019), Ruby, John Whitley, late sons Al, John, Tom, Larry, daughter-in-law Anna. We who loved you, sadly miss you. As it dawns another year. In our lonely hours of thinking Thoughts of you are always near.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020