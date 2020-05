Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully at the Juranvinski Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Lucyna. Caring father of Karen (Terry), Tom (Nadia), Greg (Jaclyn). Cherished Dziadek, William, Tristan, Saige, and Annie. Wes was a retiree from Dofasco. A special thank to the caring staff of the Juravinski Hospital. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.



