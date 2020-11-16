1/1
Wilcox Betty "Joyce" Warden
1930-05-25 - 2020-11-11
After a brief struggle with cancer Betty Joyce Warden, Joyce to all her friends, passed away peacefully at Bob Kemp Hospice. Joyce was in her 91st year. Predeceased by her loving husband Albert Warden and son in law Gary Reid. Survived by her daughters Sharon Reid, Charlene (Doug) Musick, Kathleen (John) McManus and granddaughters Melissa (Aaron), Jennifer, Candice (Dan), Nicole (Mark) & two great grandsons Emmitt and Parker, and her little fur baby Mia. Joyce enjoyed life to the fullest with all her trips to the islands and Florida in the spring, Gananoque in the summer and Myrtle Beach in the fall. She had many friends and made new ones wherever she went. She was quite the hostess and loved to cook. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the PSW Brenda, and her nurses Elana and Lora for their help while she was staying in Port Dover and the compassionate staff at Bob Kemp Hospice. As per Joyce's wishes cremation has taken place and a private graveside service at White Chapel Cemetery will follow. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Bob Kemp Hospice in Joyce's name would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 16, 2020.
