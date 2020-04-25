Home

Wilfred Devney

Wilfred Devney Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Wilf at his home April 19, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend Dorothy, son John (Laura), sister-in-law Elsie (Tozer), siblings Winnie and Dennis, nieces Jean,Janet ,Susan and extended family and friends. Wilfred was predeceased by his son Alan in 1976. Wilf was a long time employee of Stelco Canada for 35 years in the Tin Mill. He was also a member of the Wentworth Lodge for 50 years. A very special thank you to Pearl and Pine for your care and kindness. A service of remembrance will take place at St.Christophers Anglican Church Burlington when we are able to hold a proper celebration of his life. Internment will take place at Woodland Cemetery. For those who wish donations in memory of Wilfred can be made to the Salvation Army or Saint Christophers Anglican Church. It would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020
