May 3, 1952 - December 1, 2020 Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital. Survived by his wife Harumi Meurio Scotti, of 39 years. Will be dearly missed by his sister Anne (Dick) and brother Al. Predeceased by parents John and Berta, son Daniel and sister Rose. Will be greatly missed by all other family members, including the Tim Hortans coffee gang, oldies car family and friends who knew and helped him throughout all these years. A special thanks to Dr. Naidoo and Dr. Darcel for all of their assistance. A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME in Burlington. Due to the pandemic, a reservation is required to all guests attending. Please contact (905) 637-5233 to book a time to visit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Donald.