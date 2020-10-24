Wilfred HEWEY

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Goguen). Loving father of Debbie Moore and Linda Hewey. Proud and loving grandfather of Austin and Gage (Ella) Greenaway, and Kendall Moore; great-grandfather of Hayden. Wilfred is survived by his siblings Albert (Gloria), Franklin (June), and Phyllis (Guy) and predeceased by his siblings Avard, Cecil, and Helen. He will be sadly missed but forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Wilfred was a talented musician and a lover of all music and animals. If desired, please consider a donation in his memory to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA at www.hbspca.com
. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca