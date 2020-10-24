1/
Wilfred HEWEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Goguen). Loving father of Debbie Moore and Linda Hewey. Proud and loving grandfather of Austin and Gage (Ella) Greenaway, and Kendall Moore; great-grandfather of Hayden. Wilfred is survived by his siblings Albert (Gloria), Franklin (June), and Phyllis (Guy) and predeceased by his siblings Avard, Cecil, and Helen. He will be sadly missed but forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Wilfred was a talented musician and a lover of all music and animals. If desired, please consider a donation in his memory to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA at www.hbspca.com. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved