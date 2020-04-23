|
1940 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Willi Kuehlem at St. Peters Hospital on Tuesday April 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eva (nee Parti), daughter Stephanie, her husband Eric and his adored grandchildren, Emilien and Margot. Predeceased by our son Erich in 2014. He will be missed by his brothers, Wolfgang (Rosemary), Hannes and nieces in Germany. Brother-in-law John Parti (Hannelore) and sister-in-law Katie Schonfelder. Nieces and nephews in Canada and Michigan, David, John, Susan, Karin, Nori, Anita and their respective spouses and families. Willi loved making his own wine and growing orchids for over 35 years. His collection of over 300 plants was donated to the Royal Botanical Gardens in January and was the second largest donation they had ever received. I would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at St. Peters Hospital for their care and compassion during the time he was there. A private service will be held at Mountview Gardens Cemetery on Friday April 24th for family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to attend. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020