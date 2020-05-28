Passed away at Huronview Home for the Aged, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in her 89th year. Loved mother of Dianne Zimmer (Brian), Herbert Huizinga, Carlene Moakler, Evelyn Schutten and Rick Huizinga. Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Henk Saathof. As per her wishes, a private interment has taken place at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com For all my friends who cared and loved, laughed and cried with me, a belated and heartfelt thank-you, Willie.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.