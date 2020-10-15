1/1
Willard PRICE
Willard passed away surrounded by family at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Rainy River, ON, on August 4, 1925, to Hedley Price and Hazel Crozier. Moved to Princeton, ON in 1932, where the family was raised, consisting of sister Veryl of Brantford (late George Jordan) and his late brother Gary (2017) of Midland (Marilyn Broom). Willard married Joan Thatcher of Guelph in 1951, who passed away in 1986. Their three children, Jo-Ann (Bob Sullivan), Scott (Frances Wye), and Ian (Shelley Kay), all reside in Burlington, and grandchildren Whitney, Tyler and Holly. Willard served in the Canadian Navy during WWII, then graduated from Ontario Agricultural College through the University of Guelph in 1950. Willard and his family moved to Burlington in 1959 for Willard to teach Science at Nelson High School. He was promoted to vice principal in 1968 at General Brock High School. In 1971, Willard became Adult Education Director and Principal of Summer Schools for the Halton Board of Education. During these years, he served as Principal of Continuing Education, School Board Administrators, President of the Halton Teacher's Credit Union, and Director of the Hamilton and District Science Fair. Willard retired in 1986 as Principal of Continuing Education. Willard was an active Free Mason, serving as Master of Brant Lodge, President of the Hamilton Shrine Club, member of the Oakville Shrine Club and the Scottish Rite. He marched in the Shrine Oriental Band for many years throughout North America. Willard was also a member of Port Nelson United Church and an honorary member of the Probus Club of Burlington. During the ensuing years, Willard met Marilyn Johnston, who worked at the Burlington Red Cross, where he became a volunteer, driving the Red Cross van, taking clients to their medical appointments. Willard and Marilyn married in 2004, and Marilyn's three adult sons; Greg, Jonathan, and Andrew welcomed him to their Oakville family. During retirement Willard enjoyed travelling, and was an avid sports fan - loving his Hamilton TiCats, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leaf's. He was also a crossword enthusiast and voracious reader. He was the king of 'zingers' and kept his sense of humor until the end. As per Willard's wishes, a private family service will take place, and a public visitation will be held for family and friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If desired, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada or to the Shriners Hospitals. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 15, 2020.
