Willem PAULI

Beloved husband and best friend of the late Ariena Pauli, peacefully passed away Monday August 17, 2020 in his home in Mount Hope with his family by his side. Loving father of Jan Willem (Cheryl), Klaas (Amanda), Maria Lackey (Tim), Michael, Gladys McMorrow, and Wendy Milmine (Allen). He was the proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren Tamara, Tyler, Vanessa, Eden, Sariena, Nicholas, Ben, Nadine, Wendy, Helena, Allie, Cassidy, Cole, Ariena and 13 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Dr. David Smosarski for his compassionate care of Willem and his family. Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be held on Friday, August 21 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com