Passed away peacefully in his 90th year. The beloved husband of Phyllis Cowell (nee Harding) for 65 years. Loving father of Ronald (Kimberly) and Lynda (Paul). Loving Grandfather of Christopher (Jessica) and Bradley. Loving Great Grandfather of Ljljianna and Gwynevere. He was a retired 38-year employee of Stelco. William was a member of Scottish Rite 32nd Degree, Master of Tuscan Lodge, Grand Steward, District Deputy Grand Master, Master of Wentworth and Beach Lodges, Member of York Rite, First Principal of King David Chapter Royal Arch Masons, Grand Superintendent. Presiding Preceptor of Godfrey de Bouillon Preceptory. Member of Rameses Temple, Shriners' Club of Hamilton, also Clown Unit ("Frumpy"). A special thanks to all the staff at Orchard Terrace Care Centre, Stoney Creek, for all their understanding and kind care of William these past four years. Cremation and interment have taken place. If desired, donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children would be sincerely appreciated.