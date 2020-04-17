|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bill on April 16th, 2020 in his 92nd year. Bill is survived by Nancy (Duck), his beloved wife and best friend for over 67 years, his two sons Jeff (Kathy) of Ancaster, Ont. and Greg (Sheilagh) of Oakville Ont., and his five grandchildren Willy, Jamie, Kelly, Jake and Hugh. For those who knew Bill (and for those who did not), he was a classic! Growing up in central Hamilton, Bill spent his youth playing sports (often frequenting the City's finest billiard establishments), spending time at the family cottage in Sauble Beach, serving in the militia with the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry and attending McMaster University where he worked on his bridge game and fell in love with Nancy Wilson. All the while, Bill carefully crafted a quick-witted humour that would become one of his lifelong trademarks. Bill was noted for his rapier one-liners, which were at-the-ready no matter the occasion. Truly, he was a funny man. Post Mac, Bill followed in his father's footsteps and went into the printing business where he founded the Professional Printing Company. As successful as Bill became, it was all about the people he met along the way. He made many life-long friendships with those he did business with. Besides work and family Bill had many passions in life. He was a member of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club for over 65 years and played as many rounds of golf at Hamilton as anyone in its regal history. Also, as legend has it, he may very well hold the record for the most rounds at the 19th hole too. Bill was also a member of the Essex Golf and Country Club in Windsor for many years. A bon vivant, Bill and Nancy had a penchant for travel. He and Nancy visited Europe countless times during their lifetime together. It was in France and Italy where Bill developed his love of cooking, "moderately" priced French wines (he did not have a terribly discerning palate) and Italian-made cashmere sweaters. In retirement Bill and Nancy wintered in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. It was here that Bill found the value of the outlet mall. No one loved a "deal" more than Billy. Throughout his life Bill was always on the look-out for a dog to pat and to slip the occasional treat. Normally, dogs are the ones that do the hunting, but Bill was quick to turn the tables. He never met a dog that he didn't want to bring home, much to Nancy's chagrin. Missy, Chien, Marley, Lou, Molly and Harry all had a special spot with Bill curled up on the couch. This endearing quality lives on within his immediate family. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate teams at both Idlewyld Manor in Hamilton and the Meadowlands Retirement Residence in Ancaster who made Bill comfortable over the past several months. The family is planning a private memorial when circumstances permit but encourage you all to raise a glass in Bill's memory.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020