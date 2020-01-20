|
|
Peacefully by His Loving Hand, the Lord welcomed our dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Much loved husband of Corrie (Deboer/Vandermeer) and remembered by her children Fred and Sharon, Bob and Joy, Pat and Jon. Predeceased by his first wife Corrie (van Buuren), 2001. Dad was a blessing to all. Father of Jim and Margot Schinkel, Bob and Pearl Schinkel, Brian and Cheryl Schinkel, Corinne and David Ethier and Lynn Schinkel. Bill is also remembered by his brothers and sisters in Canada, Holland and Belgium. Grandpa found great joy in his 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson Nathan Schinkel, November 2019. Bill was a long-time member of Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, Hamilton. He founded Schinkel Real Estate in 1959and was a long-time member of Realtor's Association of Hamilton-Burlington and the Appraisal Institute of Canada. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Shalom Manor, Grimsby for their outstanding care given to Bill in the last six months. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 61 Mohawk Road West, Hamilton. Funeral will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel CRC. Pastor Michael Bootsma officiating. Reception to follow. Private Interment. In recognition of Dad's generous nature we invite anyone wishing to make a donation to consider either World Renew, Shalom Manor Grimsby or the . "Cast all your troubles on Him, because He cares for you" 1 Peter 5:7
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020