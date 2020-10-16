Paul passed away peacefully in Toronto on the morning of October 7, 2020 in his 90th year. Bill was born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1931. Raised primarily by his beloved mother, Dorothea, in the east end of Hamilton, he learned the importance of hard work, self-reliance and education. Bill brought these lessons to all that he did in life. As an educator he was devoted to his students in Oakville Trafalgar Highschool and Mohawk College. As a father, as an uncle and as a great uncle, he encouraged and supported the pursuit of all forms of education as an immensely rewarding and enriching endeavour. Bill was an avid reader, a philosopher and an athlete. Hours were spent devouring books on chess, mastiffs, body building, philosophy, math, nature and travel as classical music played in the background. In the moments between books, Bill loved to discuss logic, god and the nature of existence, often, to the chagrin of his family, with individuals who had innocently come to his door to have a brief chat about God. And, when he needed to step outside of his head, he loved to hike, birdwatch and ski - travelling regularly to the Laurentians (Quebec), the French Alpes and the south of France with his son Robert, other family members and close friends. Bill was predeceased by his mother Dorothea Paul (née Heymer), his father Robert J. Paul and his beloved sister Evelyn Gillrie (née Paul). He is survived by his son, Robert (Brian Hodges) of Toronto, his niece, Margaret Gillrie-Fraser of Hamilton, his nephews Paul Gillrie of Alpine, Utah and Bill Gillrie of Ottawa as well as 26 great-nieces and nephews all of whom appreciated his involvement in their lives. Bill will be interred in West Hamilton at White Chapel Cemetery close to his sister and mother. Due to COVID-19 constraints, the interment ceremony will be restricted to family. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Rekai Long Term Care Centre (http://www.rekaicentre.com
) in Toronto. Donations made be made by cheque directly or online to The Rekai Charitable Foundation via canadahelps.org
Memories and condolences may be forwarded via maclarkfuneralhome.com
.