It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Alexander Hoffner on August 5, 2020. Loving husband of Donna (Charman) for over 62 years. Cherished father of Debbie (Ken Hunter) and Brad. Proud Grandpa of Lucas, Jesse, Becky and Brooke. Dear brother of Marjorie (Sarnia), Lola (London), Fred (Linda) of Strathroy. Bill will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Retired from Sarnia Products Pipeline, Imperial Oil Limited, Bill followed his dreams and experienced many passions in life such as golf, fishing, winters in Florida, family and so much more. Thank you to Dr. Bzonek, Carpenter Hospice, nurses, personal support workers, volunteers and friends for all your care and help. A very special thank you to Barb and Doug. All your kindness and support will never be forgotten! If desired in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carpenter Hospice. A private family service will be held at a later date. Love you now and forever! Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com